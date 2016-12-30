Provost advocates improvement in teaching of ICT

Prof. Olu Akeusola, Provost, Micheal Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCOPED), has called for an improvement in the teaching of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the nation’s education system.

Akeusola made the call at the 10th anniversary of the Monument Future Schools, Lusada in Agbara, Ogun, on Friday.

He said that strengthening the teaching of ICT would improve the students’ learning and make them become ICT compliant.

The provost was represented by Dr Femi Keshinro, a lecturer at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Lagos State.

He said that the introduction of ICT would enable students to compete with their peers globally.

“ICT is very critical to the present educational development.

“It will enable our children to compete favourably with their peers globally.

“The world is technologically inclined and it has become paramount to strengthen the teaching of ICT in our educational system.

“An average Nigeria child is intelligent and able to work on the ICT but strengthening its teaching will make such a child excel more,’’ he said.

The don commended the Monument Future Schools for updating the college in ICT and for encouraging parents to support the teaching of ICT in the schools.

He also advised parents and the school authorities to equip the students with adequate knowledge to make them ICT compliant.

Akeusola noted that schools should not wait for government to provide everything.

“School should encourage students to use ICT in carrying out their assignments in order to improve their learning output,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Adekunle Oladejo, the principal of the school, said that the roles of teachers and learners had become multifaceted in the new millennium.

Oladejo assured the parents that the school would provide structures that would enable it instill culture of clientele, ICT and autonomous learning in the students.

According to him, teachers strive to equip learners with appropriate knowledge, habits and values that prepare them for a lifelong-learning experience.

“This is what the school is striving to achieve,’’ Oladejo said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

