PSG Striker Jese Rodriguez Wants To Return Back To La Liga

PSG forward Jese Rodriguez is willing to go to Las Palmas on loan next month, according to Cadena Ser.

The Spaniard left Real Madrid for PSG in a deal worth around €30m last summer but he has struggled to establish himself in the French capital.

His agent and PSG have received several offers ahead of the January transfer window, but he has asked the Ligue 1 club to only negotiate with Las Palmas, who are based in his hometown.

Jese has already informed senior Las Palmas figures that he is willing to join them in January.

The post PSG Striker Jese Rodriguez Wants To Return Back To La Liga appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

