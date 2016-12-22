PSV Confirm Interest In Chelsea’s Marco Van Ginkel

PSV Eindhoven sporting director Marcel Brands has confirmed the club want to sign Chelsea’s Marco van Ginkel.

The 24-year-old has not appeared for the Blues’ first team this season, instead playing for the U23s.

“We need to check with Chelsea,” Brands told Dutch broadcaster Omroep Brabant.

“Of course he’s on our list, but we must also see if there is a spot for him at this time in our team

“That question will be answered by our technical staff. We need to look even if he is feasible. We have not enquired with Chelsea yet.”

The midfielder is now expected to leave in January – either on loan or permanently – and PSV are interested.

Van Ginkel was on loan at the Dutch club during the second half of last season and made a big impression, scoring eight goals in 13 league games.

