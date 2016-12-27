Pub operators in Lagos decry poor patronage at Yuletide

A trip to some beer parlours in Lagos State has revealed that their operators recorded poor patronage this yuletide. It was observed that the number of people, who usually relaxed and socialised at some bars and joints in the evenings, has reduced drastically at yuletide.

Mrs. Chioma Nwanze, a beer parlour owner, lamented the fall in the number of customers this festive period due to the parlous state of the economy. “Many of us are no longer making it because there is no money in town, yet the prices of beer from brewers keep on increasing.

“Soon, many of us may have to return to our villages because of poor records of sales in Lagos. Sustaining our families is becoming a herculean task. There are rents and school fees to pay, in addition to feeding,” she said.

Another pub operator, Mrs. Chiamaka Chukwuma, said that not many people were coming out to booze these days. “A few of them, who come out now go for the cheapest brands of beer; take just one or two bottles and leave.

“Some people even buy on credit with the promise to pay at month’s end; when they are to pay, some of them start to dodge to evade payment.” Chukwuma added that in the past, he continued to sell till about 12 midnight at festive period but not anymore.

Many who usually visit joints after work revealed that the purpose of doing so was to relax and get relieved of tension. According to Mr. Okon Edem, a businessman, drinking at the end of the day’s work with his friends makes him comfortable.

“We discuss politics to catch up with the happenings in the country. I do not take more than two bottles of stout to relax. Alcohol is very good for the body but it is getting costlier. I am thinking of the next line of action, may be to quit drinking but I do not think I can do that.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

