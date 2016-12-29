Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cape bathers rescued from rip currents – Independent Online

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Cape bathers rescued from rip currents
Independent Online
Cape Town – Ten people were rescued at Clifton's second beach after being swept out to sea by a rip current. National Sea Rescue Institute's Ernesta Swanepoel said NSRI Bakoven was activated on Monday. “While preparing to launch sea rescue craft, …
Beware of new moon rip currents – NSRINews24
Public urged to heed warning over sharksHerald live
Cape beachgoers warned of high shark numbersEyewitness News
Times LIVE –AllAfrica.com –Zimbabwe Star
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.