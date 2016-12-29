Cape bathers rescued from rip currents – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Cape bathers rescued from rip currents
Independent Online
Cape Town – Ten people were rescued at Clifton's second beach after being swept out to sea by a rip current. National Sea Rescue Institute's Ernesta Swanepoel said NSRI Bakoven was activated on Monday. “While preparing to launch sea rescue craft, …
Beware of new moon rip currents – NSRI
Public urged to heed warning over sharks
Cape beachgoers warned of high shark numbers
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG