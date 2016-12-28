Publix Pharma set to tackle rising incidence of illnesses in Nigeria

As part of efforts to reduce the incidence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as Neglected Tropical Diseases in Nigeria, experts have called for increased access of Nigerians to drugs and other treatment facilities to tackle the rising incidence illnesses in the country.

Making the call in Lagos, the Superintendent Pharmacist, Publix Pharmaceuticals – a subsidiary of Publix Healthcare UK, Mr. Davies Akindele, said in the face of scarcity of drugs and other treatment facilities to tackle the rising incidence illnesses in the country, there was need for a pharmaceutical company with quality drugs and network to become closer to the people.

Akindele said the right drugs and their accessibility would reduce the number of deaths from various healthcare issues in the country, adding that Publix was set to import UK standard products, even as it would begin local manufacturing for better affordability.

“Considering the number of diseases increasing daily in Nigeria, we believe with the rightmanagement and treatment tools available, the burden rate will greatly reduce, and that is why we are establishing at this critical time when some pharmaceutical organisations are folding up because of the harsh economic realities.

In his views, Akindele said: “For malaria, we are starting up a manufacturing unit for its testing kits and manufacture of high quality medicines likePublitem. If there are affordable malaria testing kits in the market, it will be very helpful for the common man to get diagnosis right in his sitting room,” he said.

On her part, the Supervisor, Nigeria Operations, PublixHealthcare UK, Angela Rutaguza, said the budding pharmaceutical organisation was a part of the UK company that has identified gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare system, and hence its resolve to solve them.

“Publix will focus on the production of world class quality and affordable medicines, and all these will be produced locally here in Nigeria, so that in addition to meeting healthcare needs, it will create huge employment, develop infrastructure in its surroundings, train workers on world class healthcare interventions and embark on sensitising Nigerians on preventive care.”

