Pulis: Arsenal Has Greater Depth Than Chelsea

Tony Pulis, West Brom’s manager believes Arsenal has a squad with greater depth than Chelsea and has backed them to stay in the title challenge.

Pulis side lost to the Gunners earlier today, with a late header from Olivier Giroud winning all three points for Wenger’s men.

Arsenal’s win came after two consecutive defeats in the league, with losses to Everton and Man City.

“He [Giroud] is untypical of what Arsene believes in in many respects but he’s done well today”, said Pulis.

“The top teams win so many games in the last 10 minutes. They are relentless in the way they play. We’re disappointed but we’ll move on.

“I think Arsenal have a stronger squad [than Chelsea]. If you look at the players missing today. It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea spend in January or not – I think they will.”

The post Pulis: Arsenal Has Greater Depth Than Chelsea appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

