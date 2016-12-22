Pulse Nigeria Poll: Readers say there will be a ban on a spouse who patronizes dating sites

68% of Pulse Nigeria Poll voters are of the opinion they would make sure a spouse who is on dating sites stays off them to avoid trouble.

Samson is not happy that his wife, Elizabeth, has been patronizing different dating sites on the Internet where she put her relationship status as separated.

He only got to find out after she had been on the sites for a long time and does not know the extent of the damage that has been done so far.

“My name is Samson, a 39-year-old man, working and living with my family in Lagos. I have been married to Elizabeth for six years now with two children but little did I know that I have been living with a devil.

When my wife became pregnant with our first child, she had to stop working because of the stress she was going through. After putting to bed, I opened a boutique for her because I did not want her to be a full-time housewife.

I know how much I spent on setting up the boutique for her because she even had to travel to some European countries to buy the goods.

How was I to know that I was opening her to a world of cheating and adultery due to the influence of the new friends she began associating with.

What I noticed after a while was that my wife was always on her phone and iPad chatting and whenever I asked why she was so preoccupied with the social media, she would reply that she was always looking out for new clothes and designs to stock her boutique with.

Then she started hiding to receive calls and even at night, she would go to the bedroom to answer calls when she thought I was asleep.

All of a sudden, my wife would never leave her phones anywhere near me, even going to the bathroom with them.

I would laugh off such attitude because I just felt she was being silly until I stumbled on something that shook my world.

I was going through my emails one day at work when I got an invitation to join a dating site. Out of curiosity, I went to the site just to fool around. I registered there and every other day, they would send me photos of women who have either gone through my profile or were looking for men.

It was not until a month later that I went back to the site out of boredom but what did I see? I saw several photographs of my wife and when I checked her profile, she had written separated in the relationship status.

I was shocked and decided to check comments made by men and her responses and that was when I knew I was in trouble.

My wife was one of the most popular women on the site going by the comments I read and her responses were raunchy at most.

I decided to check some other dating sites and lo and behold, my wife was on almost all of them, still saying she was separated.

When I confronted, she told me she was just fooling around on the sites because she was bored most times in the shop but I will be damned if I will accept that.

I am contemplating shutting down the boutique and banning her from leaving the house as well as seizing her phones.

Do you think it is a right step to take?

Samson.”

The teaser for the day was:

What would you do if you find out that your spouse is on dating sites?

How Nigeria voted:

I will divorce him/her – 33%

I will ban him/her from the sites – 10%

I will make sure he/she deletes his/her profiles from the sites – 67%

I will report him/her to his/her parents – 12%

How would you vote on this contentious issue?

