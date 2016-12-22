Pupils get Ajasin’s Foundation scholarship

Five pupils of Owo High School, in Ondo State have won the Adekunle Ajasin Memorial Scholarship (AAMS).

The AAMS, courtesy of Ajasin’s Foundation, was pioneered by Dr. Bode Ogunleye, an old student of Owo High School who at present lives in the United States of America (U.S.A). The initiative is therefore in memory of the late Adekunle Micheal Ajasin, who was a former principal of the school and former Governor of Ondo State.

The event which is the second edition honoured the deserving students with a certificate, cash prizes and Ajasin Scholar’s pin.

The five awardees, adjudged for emerging best in their various classes were; Salaudeen Raimot (JSS 2), Alfred Funmilayo (JSS 3), Lawrence Israel (SSS 1), Adetula Lekan (SSS 2) and Fadairo Olarenwaju (SSS 3).

The ceremony was hosted by the school principal Chief Adekunle Aladeseye before a crowd of students, teachers, parents, old students, community representatives and members of Ajasin Foundation to round off the first term.

Aladeseye appreciated the foundation for the initiative which to him is geared towards encouraging and inspiring other students to achieve greatness in life.

He urged other old students to toe Ogunleye’s steps by remembering their alma-mater and assisting the school’s growing population which he currently put at over 2,500.

Presenting the awards, secretary of the foundation, Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose, congratulated the awardees and their parents, advising the former not to rest on their oars. He urged them to continue to excel and not drop from their current status.

“I am surprised that the recipients of last year awards are not the same set of students this year. Awardees should not make it an once-and-for- all affair, but continue tobe the best always.

“I wish to add that an annual award of N100,000 goes to the best graduating student upon admission into a post secondary institution. The award is renewable yearly as long as the awardee maintains a performance not lower than second class upper division.”

Seven teachers of the school also received awards and certificates.

They include: Femi Ogunsola; Tope Ojo, Mrs. Oluwajobi R.T, Mr. Tenabe C.T, Mr. Aladekoyi O.G, Mr. Ologunye O.K and Mr. Arogundade Segun.

Also in attendance were a member of Ajasin Foundation Mrs. Waleola Okunrinboye, national president of Owo High School Old Students Association, Rev. Canon Oladimeji, as well as Chief Remi Okunrinboye.

