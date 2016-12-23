Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Purse Partners with Another Indian Bitcoin Company

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Purse.io, the cryptocurrency platform has expanded its service in India. The company, in a recent blog post, announced its partnership with one of the “Big Four” Indian Bitcoin exchange platform, Coinsecure. The partnership with Coinsecure is the second of its kind in the country that is showing increased interest in Bitcoin in recent days. Purse … Continue reading Purse Partners with Another Indian Bitcoin Company

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Purse Partners with Another Indian Bitcoin Company appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.