Putin announces Syria ceasefire deal between government rebels

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the Syrian Government and rebels had agreed to a ceasefire, and that Russia and Turkey would act as guarantors. The Syrian government confirmed the deal, with the army saying that a nationwide ceasefire would take effect at midnight local time (2200 GMT). The truce excludes the Islamic…

