Putin backs those who hacked U.S. Democratic Party for “exposing truth”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for those who hacked the U.S. Democratic Party for “exposing truth.”

Putin at a press conference said the best evidence that the hackers exposed worthwhile information was that the Democratic National Committee’s chairperson quickly resigned because of allegations based on the hacked information.

The emails released from the hack, was widely blamed on Russia.

The mails were interpreted by some as seeking to undermine former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s main rival, Bernie Sanders, in their race to become the party’s candidate for the presidential election.

Putin emphasizes that whether the hackers were Russian is not as important as what they allegedly exposed.

The post Putin backs those who hacked U.S. Democratic Party for “exposing truth” appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

