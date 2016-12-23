Putin says Reagan would have been happy about Trump’s victory that nobody believed in – TASS
|
Putin says Reagan would have been happy about Trump's victory that nobody believed in
TASS
MOSCOW, December 23./TASS/. Ronald Reagan would have been happy about the victory of Republicans in US elections, including the presidential election, though nobody in the US believed in it," President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG