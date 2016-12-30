Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Putin says Russia will not expel US diplomats

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News, World | 0 comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday decided not to expel any US diplomats in a shock move by Moscow after Washington turfed out dozens of its diplomats over alleged election interference.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“We will not create problems for American diplomats. We will not expel anyone,” Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.