Putin says Russia will not expel US diplomats

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday decided not to expel any US diplomats in a shock move by Moscow after Washington turfed out dozens of its diplomats over alleged election interference.

“We will not create problems for American diplomats. We will not expel anyone,” Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

