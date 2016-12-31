Quality Education: CSOs Task FG On Transparency

A coalition of Civil Society Organization (CSOs) has called on the Federal and State Governments to ensure CSOs and the general public is enlightened about projects embarked upon in rural and urban areas.

They made the call at a Stakeholders Consultative Forum organized by the Save The Child Initiative (STCI) in Abuja.

The Forum focused on accountability and transparency in the utilization of Universal Basic Education (UBE) marching grant in the Federal Capital Territory.

Fielding questions from Journalists, the Executive Director Human Development Initiative, Mrs. Olufunsho Owasanoye, represented by Mr. Johnson Ibidapo said, available information would direct Nigerians on how to demand for quality basic education.

“Imagine that you have a school in your community, the roofs are leaking, information tells you who to report to, information tells you if there is a set aside funds for its repair, but you see SBMCs, PTAs coming together, some of them contribute money to fix it, whereas there are provisions”, he said.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in Abuja, the Zonal Coordinator of Civil Society Action Coalition on Education For All (SACEFA) Mr. Abanka Musa expressed dissatisfaction over seeming secrecy on the part of government officials on issues of common good.

He said, “We, from the Civil Society point of view, we are calling on the Government to involve us right from the planning stage, a situation where a project has been identified, either by the community and the government only to call us at the end to come and see, I do not think it is an ideal thing, we don’t want to be confused; when SUBEB and UBEB will be claiming responsibility for same project.”

