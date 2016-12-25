Queen Elizabeth Reveals What Has Inspired Her Most During Annual Christmas Message – Yahoo News

Pages Navigation Menu

Queen Elizabeth Reveals What Has Inspired Her Most During Annual Christmas Message

Queen Elizabeth Reveals What Has Inspired Her Most During Annual Christmas Message
Queen Elizabeth II made her annual Christmas Day address on Sunday in a pre-recorded video. This year, the video message was recorded in the Regency Room in Buckingham Palace. The theme of this year's address was “inspiration,” and the Queen …
