Race row waiter back at work – Independent Online

Race row waiter back at work
Zimbabwean national Mike Dzange was at the centre of a racial profiling till slip debacle at a top Cape restaurant. Cape Town – A Cape Town waiter who was at the centre of a racial profiling till slip debacle at a top restaurant has since returned to …
He must keep his job – ANCYL on '2 Blacks' waiter
