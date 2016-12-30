Pages Navigation Menu

Rafinha Says Messi Is Better Than Ronaldo

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed this year’s Ballon d’Or, with Lionel Messi finishing second behind him, this won’t stop Rafinha from saying his Barca teammate is better than the Portuguese.

The Real Madrid and Portugal star beat Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to claim the prestigious award.

But Rafinha, 23, believes Messi deserves to be considered top of the pile of current players.

“For me, the best player in the world is Messi,” he said.

Rafinha also offered his support to Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, who is yet to provide any assurances over his future beyond 2016-17.

He said: “We are very calm because we trust him a lot.”

Barca are three points adrift of LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, heading into the New Year.

