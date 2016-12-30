Rafinha Says Messi Is Better Than Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed this year’s Ballon d’Or, with Lionel Messi finishing second behind him, this won’t stop Rafinha from saying his Barca teammate is better than the Portuguese.

The Real Madrid and Portugal star beat Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to claim the prestigious award.

But Rafinha, 23, believes Messi deserves to be considered top of the pile of current players.

“For me, the best player in the world is Messi,” he said.

Rafinha also offered his support to Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, who is yet to provide any assurances over his future beyond 2016-17.

He said: “We are very calm because we trust him a lot.”

Barca are three points adrift of LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, heading into the New Year.

The post Rafinha Says Messi Is Better Than Ronaldo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

