Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rangers FC to embark on 4 African countries pre-season tour

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

The Rangers International FC of Enugu will embark on a four African countries pre-season tour to strengthen the capacity of the team for the forthcoming tournaments. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers FC, the current champion of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), would be representing the country in the 2016/2017 Confederation…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Rangers FC to embark on 4 African countries pre-season tour appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.