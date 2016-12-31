Rangers FC’s players, officials receive governor’s N41.5m largesse — Official – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Rangers FC's players, officials receive governor's N41.5m largesse — Official
Vanguard
Foster Chime, Rangers Media Director, has confirmed that players and officials of the club have received Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi's largesse for emerging the champion of 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). Ugwuanyi had at a reception …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG