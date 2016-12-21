Rangers get Algerian opponent in CAF Champions League

… Rivers Utd to tackle Mali’s Real Bamako

Nigeria’s CAF Champions league campaigners Rangers International and Rivers United will begin their chase for the continental title against JS Saoura of Algeria and As Real Bamako of Mali respectively. The two premier league sides that finished as champions and runners up of the Nigerian professional Football League came face to face with their opponents Wednesday at the draws held in Cairo Egypt.

Incidentally both teams will play their first leg which holds between 10th to 12th February away before hosting the second legs scheduled for 17th to 19th February respectively. Coach of both teams Imama Amapakabo and Stanley Eguma have expressed confidence that their teams will put up a good fight in the continental show of supremacy.

In the confederation Cup Ifeanyi Ubah will tackle Al-Masry SC of Egypt while the Wikki Tourist faces RSLAF of Siera Leone. The first leg like the champions league, will hold between 10th-12th of February with the 2nd leg billed for 17th -19th February respectively.

But unlike the Champions League where the Nigeria flag bearers will first play away, only Ifeanyi Ubah will first play at home. Wikki Tourist will face RSLAF away first before hosting their opponents in Bauchi in the second leg of the preliminary stages.

The Nigerian ambassadors in the Champions league will not only be competing among the bests in the continent but will stand a chance of carting away the improved largesse that will now see the winner walk away with $2.5 million about (N788 million) and $1.25 million about N394 million for the runners up.

The post Rangers get Algerian opponent in CAF Champions League appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

