Rangers get governor’s N41.5m largesse for league win
Rangers FC of Enugu: Foster Chime, Rangers Media Director, has confirmed that players and officials of the club have received Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s largesse for emerging the champion of 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).
