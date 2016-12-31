Pages Navigation Menu

Rangers get governor’s N41.5m largesse for league win

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Football | 0 comments

  Rangers FC of Enugu: Foster Chime, Rangers Media Director, has confirmed that players and officials of the club have received Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s largesse for emerging the champion of 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

