Rangers’ Orji: It’s Tough Facing North Africans In CAF CL

By Adeboye Amosu:

Enugu Rangers defender Kalu Orji says the club must be at their best to make an impact in the CAF Champions League after they were handed a tough draw on Wednesday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Flying Antelopes will face Algeria's Jeunne Sportive Saoura in the preliminary round of the competition in February 2017.

Imama Amapakabo's men will then face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the next round should they beat Saoura. If the Nigerian champions overcome Zamalek they will be guaranteed a place in the group stages of the competition.

"It's a tough draw for us and we must be at our best to go far in the competition," Orji told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"We all know the pedigree of North African teams in this competition, especially clubs from Egypt and Tunisia.

"As for Sauora, they are not a big name in African football but you don't joke with any team from North Africa.

"We have to beat them first before we can start thinking about Zamalek. It's going to be a tough road for us, one that will require hard work and dedication."

The post Rangers’ Orji: It’s Tough Facing North Africans In CAF CL appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

