Rangers players, officials receive governor’s N41.5m largesse – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Rangers players, officials receive governor's N41.5m largesse
The Punch
Foster Chime, Rangers Media Director, has confirmed that players and officials of the club have received Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi's largesse for emerging the champions of the 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League season. Ugwuanyi had at a …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG