Rangers to embark on pre-season tour

The Rangers International FC of Enugu will embark on a four African countries pre-season tour to strengthen the capacity of the team for the forthcoming tournaments. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers FC, the current champion of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), would be representing the country in the 2016/2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) League. Rangers’ Media Director, Foster Chime, told NAN on Saturday in Enugu that the African countries to be toured by the team are Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cameroon.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

