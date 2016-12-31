Rauf Aregbesola: Governor appeals to doctors to minimise strikes

Aregbesola made the appeal while receiving the national officials of the association led by its President, Dr Mike Ogirima, on Friday in Osogbo.

He said in as much as medical practitioners would like to press home their demands, they were expected to hold the good health of the people in the society above all other things.

“It is unfortunate that our society has deteriorated. We have lost values in virtually everything especially on the need to prioritise our well-being.

“Doctors and other healthcare professionals are expected to be at the vanguards of saving of lives.

“They are not expected to withdraw their services to the people not to talk of embarking on strikes.

“They are expected to be more concerned about the people’s health than pursuing the welfare of their members.

“Not until this is championed by all medical practitioners, our society remains unsafe,” Aregbesola said.

Recounting his administration’s interventions in delivering quality healthcare services to the people, he said outside Lagos, Osun remained the only state in Nigeria running all round 24 hours ambulance services.

Earlier, the NMA President commended Aregbesola’s humility and high sense of commitment to human and capital development.

Ogirima said the association would continue to support the state in its healthcare delivery programmes and urged government not to relent in improving the welfare of its members in the state.

