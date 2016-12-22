RCCG plans grass-root sports development

By Olayinka Latona

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 1, has joined the growing list of religious bodies getting actively involved in sports. General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye will on Monday, December 26, launch the province’s maiden football league season tagged: “5G Connection”.

Speaking to journalist on the 5G connection, the Pastor in Charge of Sport Evangelism Empowerment And Development (SEED) who is also Assistant Pastor–in-charge of Province 1, Pastor Femi Olunuga explained that the province had been involved in sports development for the past five years and it also believed that sports could be used as a catalyst to change lives, transform communities, shape the future of nations, reduce crime, improve behaviour and increase ethical and racial tolerance.

The project which will kick start by 2017 according to the organisers will provide a laudable platform for thousands of street footballers within Lagos who will be identified in their locality and registered appropriately into the church data bank.

In his words: “For the new season which is coming up 2017, God gives us a new name and our sporting activities will no longer be called championship tournament or championship cup but 5G Connection. We are inviting all sports men and women, we are starting with football because it attracts large crowd, all sporting activities will be covered to be part of 5G Connection and this 5G Connection is made up of God’s covenant, God’s grace, attainment of grace, heart of gratitude and moving from glory to glory.

“We want the sports men to know that their playing football is not the end story for God in their lives, the end story is that they move from glory to glory, they must be brought to this consciousness and begin to operate in this consciousness.

The post RCCG plans grass-root sports development appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

