Read Pope Francis' Christmas Day Prayer for Peace
TIME
Read Pope Francis' Christmas Day Prayer for Peace
TIME
Pope Francis delivered his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” Christmas day message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Sunday. The Pope dedicated his message to “all peoples, especially those scarred by war and harsh conflicts …
