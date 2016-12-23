Real Madrid Considering Re-signing Omar Mascarell

Real Madrid are considering re-signing Omar Mascarell in order to sell him on again next summer, reports AS.

The European champions sold the former Derby County loanee to Eintracht Frankfurt in a €1m deal last summer and the midfielder has impressed in the Bundesliga this season.

Real Madrid included a buyback clause worth around €4m in the transfer and they are contemplating activating it next summer in order to sell him on again for a higher fee.

Mascarell has already been linked with some of Germany’s biggest teams and Real Madrid want to take advantage of that.

The 23-year-old, who made his senior debut for Madrid under the management of Jose Mourinho, recently spent loan spells at Sporting Gijon and Derby County before joining Frankfurt permanently

