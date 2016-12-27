Real Madrid’s Pepe Wanted By Three Chinese Clubs

Luiz Felipe Scolari and Andre Villas-Boas are battling it out to sign Real defender Pepe next summer, reports AS.

Madrid are resigned to the departure of long-serving centre-back Pepe, who is out of contract on June 30.

The Portugal international has received lucrative double-your-money offers from China, where Scolari and Villas-Boas are fighting to secure his services.

Scolari wants him to join his team Guangzhou Evergrande, while Shanghai SIPG boss Villas-Boas is also in pursuit. According to AS, the latter has already called Pepe to try to persuade him to move to Shanghai.

Hebei Fortune, who are coached by former Man City manager Manuel Pellegrini, are also keen on Pepe

The Portuguese defender will turn 34 years old next February and has undoubtedly entered his decline.

The post Real Madrid’s Pepe Wanted By Three Chinese Clubs appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

