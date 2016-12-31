Rebuilding of PH International Airport to be brief – official

In a couple of months, the Port Harcourt International Airport at Omagwa would bounce back to its glorious days of full infrastructure. This is because the remodelling job that was started by the former administration before it was abandoned had commenced to last not more than three months.

The project, which was suspended about three years ago, involved the terminal building remodelling and apron project. The suspension was said to be due to failure of the Federal Government then to meet up with its financial obligation to the contractors.

Speaking with newsmen at the airport on the progress made so far, Chigbo Nwobu, the airport manager, confirmed that the job on the project had commenced and that the terminal building would be ready in three months time.

Nwobu pointed out that the main contractor, the Inter Bua, had been financially mobilised by the Federal Government and had promised to make the place ready in about three months time.

Apart from the terminal building, the airport manager equally said that the ongoing job at the apron that was equally abandon would be completed about the same time.

He promised that the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) was ready to make amends for the short falls while the suspended projects lasted.Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, he noted, was one of the busiest in the country, and especially a hub in the oil and gas zone, but regretted the inconveniences caused to the users.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to restore the lost glory of the International Airport and ensure that the welfare of our esteemed users are given priority,” he said.

