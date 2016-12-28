Pages Navigation Menu

Recession: Emir urges Nigerians to pray hard

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Emir of Keffi in Nasarawa State, Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa III, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to pray fervently for the quick recovery of the nation’s economy. The emir, who made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in his palace in Keffi, said prayer was key to warding off challenges. He said Nigerians irrespective of their religion must seek God’s intervention for the country to ovecome current economic and security challenges.

