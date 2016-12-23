Recession: Gov Umahi Provides Free Transport Service To kinsmen In Cross River

In order to cushion the effect of the economic recession on his kinsmen, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi, on Friday provided free transportation service to indigenes of Ebonyi resident in Cross River State.

The free transport scheme, initiated by the office of Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation Matters, in collaboration with Peace Mass Transit, conveys Ebonyians wishing to to travel home for the Christmas from Calabar to Afikpo, Edda and Abakaliki towns.

Ten buses, it was gathered, were made available to transport passengers from December 22 to December 24, 2016. The buses are expected to bring back the indigenes on a date yet to be announced.

While addressing Ebonyians at Peace Mass Transit Park in Calabar, the Liaison officer to the Governor on transportation, Hon Paul Ogar, said he came to Calabar to supervise the free transportation scheme.

He said the government came up with the scheme inorder to cushion the effect of recession, especially on those travelling home for the Christmas festivities, noting that the three days exercise is between Thursday, December 22 and December 24, 2016.

” We feel that at this recession period, lots of people may not travel home for the Yuletide because of high transportation. So, the government decided to provide free transportation to all indigenes across the 36 state of the federation.

“In Calabar we have provided about ten buses to take our people home to Afikpo, Edda, Onueke and Abakaliki. We are working with Peace Mass Transit and have been loading passengers since Thursday, December 22. We hope to bring them back on a date to be announced. The essence is to give succour to our people to come home and feel the impact of our administration”, he said.

