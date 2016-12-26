Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recession: Guru Maharaji lists ways Buhari can get Nigeria out

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

images

Satguru Maharaji ji, the founder of One Love Family sect, has given ideas on how to solve the current challenges facing Nigeria’s economy. He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately constitute a Price Control Board, saying this would go a long way to get Nigeria out of recession. Maharaji, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Recession: Guru Maharaji lists ways Buhari can get Nigeria out

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.