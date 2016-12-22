Recession: Jonathan shared money to avoid issues with governors – PDP chieftain, Emmanuel Ogidi
Vice Chairman of the People Democratic Party, PDP, South-South zone, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, has admitted that ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan never wanted any issues with the governors in his administration, which led to his sharing of the country’s treasury with them. He said the action had brought Nigeria to this current economic recession, but called on […]
