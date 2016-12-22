Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recession: Jonathan shared money to avoid issues with governors – PDP chieftain, Emmanuel Ogidi

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

jonathan-warri2

Vice Chairman of the People Democratic Party, PDP, South-South zone, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, has admitted that ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan never wanted any issues with the governors in his administration, which led to his sharing of the country’s treasury with them. He said the action had brought Nigeria to this current economic recession, but called on […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Recession: Jonathan shared money to avoid issues with governors – PDP chieftain, Emmanuel Ogidi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.