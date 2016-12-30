Recession not a curse from God— Clergyman

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A Bayelsa-based clergyman, Reverend Ken Esekhaigbe, has dismissed the claims in some quarters that the current economic hardship in Nigeria is caused by God to punish the people for their ungodly and sinful ways, saying the economic hardship was rather caused by wrong decisions, mismanagement during past administrations.

Esekhaigbe contended that though the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari should be steadfast in its policies and turn to God for divine guidance, he said the economic hardship was caused by wrong policies of the past and worshiping of strange gods by politicians under past administrations to curry favour, power and wealth.

The clergyman, who is the General Overseer of Divine Fortune Assembly, told newsmen that those claiming that the economic hardship facing the nation was caused by God’s anger were wrong, saying “it is wrong to make such notion, though some problems are provoked by demonic influences.”

