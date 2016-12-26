Recession: Satguru Maharaji ji seeks price control, ban on luxury goods – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Recession: Satguru Maharaji ji seeks price control, ban on luxury goods
Vanguard
Ibadan – Satguru Maharaji ji, the founder of One Love Family sect, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a Price Control Board in order to ameliorate the impact of the current economic recession on ordinary Nigerians. He also told …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG