Recession: Things will be better with our collective effort in 2017 – Saraki
President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, says with the collective effort of Nigerians, the country will experience economic improvement in the incoming year. In a new year message, Saraki congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year in spite of the hard times, urging them to align with the government towards growing the nation’s economy. […]
