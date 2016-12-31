Pages Navigation Menu

Recession: Things will be better with our collective effort in 2017 – Saraki

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, says with the collective effort of Nigerians, the country will experience economic improvement in the incoming year. In a new year message, Saraki congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year in spite of the hard times, urging them to align with the government towards growing the nation’s economy. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

