Recession to persist till mid-2017 – Rep Jonathan Gaza

Rep. Jonathan Gaza (PDP-Kokona/Keffi/Karu) in Nasarawa State, has advised Nigerians to ensure prudent management of resources and avoid extravagant expenses so as to save for rainy days. Gaza (PDP) gave the advice on Monday while addressing his constituents who paid Christmas homage to the Esu Karu, Mr Luka Baba, in his palace in Karu Local […]