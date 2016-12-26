Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recession to persist till mid-2017 – Rep Jonathan Gaza

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

rep-jonathan-gaza

Rep. Jonathan Gaza (PDP-Kokona/Keffi/Karu) in Nasarawa State, has advised Nigerians to ensure prudent management of resources and avoid extravagant expenses so as to save for rainy days. Gaza (PDP) gave the advice on Monday while addressing his constituents who paid Christmas homage to the Esu Karu, Mr Luka Baba, in his palace in Karu Local […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Recession to persist till mid-2017 – Rep Jonathan Gaza

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.