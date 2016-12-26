Recession to persist till mid-2017 – Rep Jonathan Gaza
Rep. Jonathan Gaza (PDP-Kokona/Keffi/Karu) in Nasarawa State, has advised Nigerians to ensure prudent management of resources and avoid extravagant expenses so as to save for rainy days. Gaza (PDP) gave the advice on Monday while addressing his constituents who paid Christmas homage to the Esu Karu, Mr Luka Baba, in his palace in Karu Local […]
Recession to persist till mid-2017 – Rep Jonathan Gaza
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG