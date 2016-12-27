Pages Navigation Menu

Recession will end soon – Olumba Olumba

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Olumba Olumba-Obu

The Spiritual Head of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, BCS Worldwide, Olumba Olumba says the current recession in Nigeria would end soon if Federal Government continues with its current economic recovery programme. Olumba said this on Tuesday in Calabar while briefing journalists on the activities lined up for the celebration of the divine manifestation […]

