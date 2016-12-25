RECKLESS | Buhari’s Spokesman Garba Shehu Says 2016 is Coming to a Dead End

Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu is currently under fire in the Nigerian social media space for a tweet many observers have described as reckless and insensitive, coming from a presidential spokesperson.

In his Christmas message to Nigerians on Sunday, Mallam Shehu tweeted; “As the year 2016 comes to a dead end, I wish you a festive season and a Happier year ahead. Regards to your dear ones.”

As the year 2016 comes to a dead end, I wish you a festive season and a Happier year ahead. Regards to your dear ones. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 25, 2016

The “dead end” tweet has provoked comments from many Nigerians in the social media calling on the President’s media aide to delete the tweet and apologise.

@GarShehu what a reckless statement ‘dead end’ we sure have unserious men in serious places — John Chun (@RealJohnChun) December 25, 2016

@GarShehu THE YEAR IS COMING TO A LIVING END FOR NIGERIA BECAUSE JESUS CHRIST IS ALIVE!!! — Ibim (@iamibim) December 25, 2016

@GarShehu this is ridiculous. On Christmas day you wish us a “festive season” as the year comes to a “dead end”??? Really??Shame on you Sir — The King’s Hand (@9jabadtguy3) December 25, 2016

@GarShehu A dead end? Kai mallam.Garba so this hardship was ochestrated? Can’t you just merry Christmas? Gush….. — John Chun (@RealJohnChun) December 25, 2016

@GarShehu the sad stock of Buhari’s cabinet. Not surprised we are in a mess. Despite ur serial incompetence 2016 didn’t come to a dead end — Proverbs (@suleolayemi8961) December 25, 2016

The Merriam-Webster dictionary of English defines the term “dead end” as “a position, situation, or course of action that leads to nothing further” or in other terms, “a situation, plan, or way of doing something that leads to nothing further”. Connotatively or denotatively, the expression appears to evoke negative imagery.

Recall that President Buhari’s media aides have established a reputation of being insensitive, nasty and brutish with their comments on the plight of millions of suffering Nigerians.

In March 2016, Femi Adesina who is Mallam Shehu’s colleague as President Buhari’s Media and Publicity Adviser incurred the wrath of Nigerians when he suggested to them that they should hold vandals responsible for the energy crisis the nation is facing.

Mallam Shehu was yet to apologise, react or retract the offensive tweet at the time of filing this report.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post RECKLESS | Buhari’s Spokesman Garba Shehu Says 2016 is Coming to a Dead End appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

