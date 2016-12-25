Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RECKLESS | Buhari’s Spokesman Garba Shehu Says 2016 is Coming to a Dead End

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu is currently under fire in the Nigerian social media space for a tweet many observers have described as reckless and insensitive, coming from a presidential spokesperson.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

In his Christmas message to Nigerians on Sunday, Mallam Shehu tweeted; “As the year 2016 comes to a dead end, I wish you a festive season and a Happier year ahead. Regards to your dear ones.”

The “dead end” tweet has provoked comments from many Nigerians in the social media calling on the President’s media aide to delete the tweet and apologise.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary of English defines the term “dead end” as “a position, situation, or course of action that leads to nothing further” or in other terms, “a situation, plan, or way of doing something that leads to nothing further”. Connotatively or denotatively, the expression appears to evoke negative imagery.

Recall that President Buhari’s media aides have established a reputation of being insensitive, nasty and brutish with their comments on the plight of millions of suffering Nigerians.

In March 2016, Femi Adesina who is Mallam Shehu’s colleague as President Buhari’s Media and Publicity Adviser incurred the wrath of Nigerians when he suggested to them that they should hold vandals responsible for the energy crisis the nation is facing.

Mallam Shehu was yet to apologise, react or retract the offensive tweet at the time of filing this report.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post RECKLESS | Buhari’s Spokesman Garba Shehu Says 2016 is Coming to a Dead End appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.