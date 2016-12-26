Pages Navigation Menu

Reckless driver kills 400 level OAU medical student – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Reckless driver kills 400 level OAU medical student
A medical student at, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state, Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, has kicked the bucket. 400 level OAU medical student. OAU medical student, Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, dies on Christmas day. Olorunfemi who was crushed by a hit …
