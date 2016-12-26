Reckless driver kills 400 level OAU medical student – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Reckless driver kills 400 level OAU medical student
NAIJ.COM
A medical student at, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state, Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, has kicked the bucket. 400 level OAU medical student. OAU medical student, Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, dies on Christmas day. Olorunfemi who was crushed by a hit …
OAU medical student dies after 6 days in coma
Photos: Hit and Run driver kills 400 level OAU medical student
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG