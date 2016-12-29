Recruitment: Expose candidates with questionable character – Police tells Enugu residents
The Enugu State Police Command on Thursday appealed to residents and community leaders to report any shortlisted candidate for police recruitment with questionable character. The command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement issued in Enugu. Recall that the list of successful candidates in the just-concluded police recruitment was released about three weeks […]
