Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recruitment: Expose candidates with questionable character – Police tells Enugu residents

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

police

The Enugu State Police Command on Thursday appealed to residents and community leaders to report any shortlisted candidate for police recruitment with questionable character. The command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement issued in Enugu. Recall that the list of successful candidates in the just-concluded police recruitment was released about three weeks […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Recruitment: Expose candidates with questionable character – Police tells Enugu residents

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.