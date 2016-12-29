Recruitment: Report shortlisted candidates with questionable character – Police Command

Enugu – The Enugu State Police Command on Thursday appealed to residents and community leaders of the state to report any shortlisted candidate for police recruitment with questionable character to the command.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, made the appeal in a statement issued in Enugu.

The list of successful candidates in the just-concluded police recruitment was released about three weeks ago.

Amaraizu said that any member of the public with genuine and verifiable objections as to the character of any candidate shortlisted in the recruitment should present to the police command.

“Religious and traditional rulers as well as community leaders, NGOs and members of the public with genuine and verifiable objections as to the character or conduct of any candidate should write to the Inspector-General of Police through state commissioners of police,’’ he said.

The spokesman advised shortlisted candidates to check their names on the notice board of the Police Public Relations Department, State Headquarters in Enugu.

“The training for successful candidates who have been shortlisted will begin on Dec. 31, 2016 in three centres.

“These centres include Police Staff College, Jos in Plateau State; Police College, Ikeja in Lagos State, and Police College, Oji-River in Enugu State.

“All shortlisted candidates are expected to report to the centres with original certificates and credentials as well as evidence of medical and physical fitness,’’ he said.

