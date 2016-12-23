Red Carpet Photos from 2016 Headies

The 11th Headies award ceremony took place at the Eko Covention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. The much talked about event had Falz and Adesua Etomi as hosts. Celebrities like Funke Akindele-Bello, Adunni Ade, Dj Cuppy, Toni Tones, Chioma Obiadi (New Miss Nigeria), Essence among others graced the event. Here are pictures from the Headies…

The post Red Carpet Photos from 2016 Headies appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

