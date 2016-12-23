Pages Navigation Menu

Red Carpet Photos from 2016 Headies 

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment

The 11th Headies award ceremony took place at the Eko Covention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. The much talked about event had Falz and Adesua Etomi as hosts.  Celebrities like Funke Akindele-Bello, Adunni Ade, Dj Cuppy, Toni Tones, Chioma Obiadi (New Miss Nigeria), Essence among others graced the event. Here are pictures from the Headies…

