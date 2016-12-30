Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Red-hot Junior Ajayi seals derby win for Al Ahly – Yahoo Sports

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Yahoo Sports

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Red-hot Junior Ajayi seals derby win for Al Ahly
Yahoo Sports
Junior Ajayi sealed a 2-0 away victory for Al Ahly against Zamalek in an Egyptian Premier League encounter played at the Petrosport Stadium on Thursday evening. The topflight's Cairo Derby has been dominated by the Red Devils since May 2007 and the …
Junior Ajayi's Goal Settles One of the biggest derbies in world footballFootballliveNG (blog)
RELIVE: Zamalek v Ahly (Egyptian Premier League)Ahram Online
Ajayi Scores Fifth Goal In Five Games As Ahly Beat ZamalekComplete Sports Nigeria
King Fut –Goal.com –africanews –GhanaWeb
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.