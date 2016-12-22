REFUGEES: Germany gives Uganda Sh120 billion boost in 2016

The German government has announced the provision of a new grant of sh37 billion (10.0 million Euros) for the project “Support for South Sudanese Refugees and Host Communities in Uganda”. This will support Uganda in addressing the increased requirements to respond to the rising number of arrivals during the second half of 2016.

In total the German Government has committed about sh120.25 billion (32.5 million Euros) to support refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda in 2016 and increased the contribution to the UNHCR programs in the region targeting South Sudanese refugees from 5 million to 31 million Euros.

The new commitments confirmed on December 19, complements the ongoing support to refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda implemented through German NGOs such as Deutsche Welthungerhilfe, Malteser International Germany and the German Red Cross and multilateral actors.

This new allocation comes in addition to a pledge of 8.0 million Euros during the intergovernmental negotiations between the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Uganda, which were concluded in October 2016. This is for supporting a programme for improved water supply and sanitation of South Sudanese and host communities in North Uganda.

In 2016 Germany contributed to the UN World Food Program in Uganda and significantly increased its share in the UNHCR Programs in the region to support South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries and internally displaced people in South Sudan.

