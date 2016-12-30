Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Regal Dry Gin thrills consumers at FUJI Slam – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Regal Dry Gin thrills consumers at FUJI Slam
Vanguard
It was fun, glitz and glamour as Regal Dry Gin, a premium gin brand on the stable of Grand Oak Limited thrilled its loyal consumers as part of activities heralding the yuletide festivities while appreciating their patronage over the years. The gin

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.