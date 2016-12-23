Regina Muslim group gives thanks for mosque with food bank donation – CBC.ca
|
CBC.ca
|
Regina Muslim group gives thanks for mosque with food bank donation
Regina Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at members are donating hundreds of kilograms of food to the Regina Food Bank today as a thank-you for their new place of worship. While the group has donated to the food bank in previous years, this year's offering is a …
Nigeria: Jama'at's 'Love for All, Hatred for None' Principle Will Save Society – Obasanjo
