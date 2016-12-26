Rekindle Hope In PMB, NOA Tells Nigerians

As Nigerians prepare for the dawn of a new year, they have been charged to rekindle their hopes and repose trust and confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to turn around the economic and security situation of country.

The Oyo Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs.Dolapo Dosunmu in a message marking this year’s Christmas cum New Year celebrations, noted that various challenges were besetting the Country at present.

Mrs.Dosunmu reiterated that the hope the people had in this current administration by voting it into power must be maintained and sustained as federal government was doing its best to make things work better economically, socially and politically.

She also tasked Nigerians to further support government on its various programmes and policies such as the “change begins with me and anti-corruption crusades” all aimed at redefining our attitudes at all levels and improving the welfare of the people.

‘’It is also instructive to add here that the yuletide is not only about wining and dining nor is it about glitz and glamour. It provides a unique opportunity for us to reposition ourselves and embrace novel attitude that will make us better and our nation stronger,” she said.

